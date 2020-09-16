Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith Sells 19,379 Shares

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$485,879.98.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Ryan Jacob Smith sold 28,656 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total transaction of C$717,079.15.

REAL stock opened at C$23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Real Matters Inc has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

