Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith Sells 19,379 Shares

Real Matters Inc (TSE:REAL) Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$485,879.98.
Ryan Jacob Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Ryan Jacob Smith sold 28,656 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total transaction of C$717,079.15.
REAL stock opened at C$23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Real Matters Inc has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.06.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.