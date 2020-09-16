RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Financial Comparison

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $181.06 million 1.02 $19.17 million $2.31 8.73 Ruth’s Hospitality Group $468.03 million 0.92 $42.21 million $1.43 8.58

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RCI Hospitality and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.85%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $12.15, indicating a potential downside of 0.98%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality -1.91% 4.89% 2.20% Ruth’s Hospitality Group -0.65% 8.41% 1.47%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats RCI Hospitality on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

