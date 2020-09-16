RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $36,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $26,240.00.

On Monday, August 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $24,760.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $21,540.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $28,610.00.

Shares of RAPT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,250. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,626,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 480,509 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,498,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

