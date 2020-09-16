Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Buys $2,254,998.57 in Stock

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,254,998.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $573.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Radius Health Inc has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at about $134,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

