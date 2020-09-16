Qutoutiao (QTT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $739.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Qutoutiao has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

QTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

