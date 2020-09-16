Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.17% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth $71,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

