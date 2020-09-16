Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $788,018.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $788,018.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007790 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00023646 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00021789 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00015564 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,112,918 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

