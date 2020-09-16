Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Position Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4,078.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after buying an additional 18,951,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

