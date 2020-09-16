Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 463.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for $19.85 or 0.00181284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 308.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,333 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

