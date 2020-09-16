Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 463.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for $19.85 or 0.00181284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 308.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046783 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00254352 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00102057 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.01500566 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000743 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00196151 BTC.
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile
Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.
