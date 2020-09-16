Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.89.
Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.
Purple Innovation Company Profile
Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.
