Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 90.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 48.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 85.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 39.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 170.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

