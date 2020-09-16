Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUBGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of PUBGY opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

