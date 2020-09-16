Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,650 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of CubeSmart worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

