Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,688 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,358 shares of company stock worth $13,746,268. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Argus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

