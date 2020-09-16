Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,539 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 920.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 29,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.