Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,509 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP opened at $153.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average is $135.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

