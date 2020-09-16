Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 538 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.87. 98 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,197. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.00 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.58.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

