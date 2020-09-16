Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,477 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,328,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after buying an additional 173,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after buying an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,761,000 after buying an additional 2,853,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after buying an additional 2,236,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

