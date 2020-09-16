Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 403 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.23% of EnerSys worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EnerSys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 184,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 87.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE:ENS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,006. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

