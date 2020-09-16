Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 21,684 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Corning by 59.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.23 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,246 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,762. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.