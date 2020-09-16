Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,589 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after buying an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $748,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.45. 6,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.07. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

