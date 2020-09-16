Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 171,896 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,822,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,460,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,427 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 187,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,084,393. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

