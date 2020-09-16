Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,816 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

