Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNFP traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

