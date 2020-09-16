Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

