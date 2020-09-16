Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 12,872 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of ICU Medical worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 6,922.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $191.85 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.79.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total transaction of $56,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,090 shares of company stock worth $4,716,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.