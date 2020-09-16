Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $419,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at $766,536.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $285,876.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,759.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,473,953 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.49. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.31.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

