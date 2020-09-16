Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 46.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $947,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total transaction of $764,626.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $981.61 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,009.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $952.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $798.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.