Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,462. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

