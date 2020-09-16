Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average is $168.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

