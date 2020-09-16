Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Floor & Decor worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $56,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 69.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 31,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,843,417.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,771,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $19,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,376,634 shares of company stock worth $427,628,910. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

