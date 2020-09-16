Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

