Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,109 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 69.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after buying an additional 968,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 84.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $170,230,000 after buying an additional 643,308 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $91,781,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 42.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,813,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,772 shares of company stock worth $12,481,442 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.17.

VMW opened at $144.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $135.18.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

