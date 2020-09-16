Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 419,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,904,000 after buying an additional 36,275 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.8% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 432,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 62,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 94.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 100,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

