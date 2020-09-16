Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.62 Million Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Dover by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Dover by 634.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Dover by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

