Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,485 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 507.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,967,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,740,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

