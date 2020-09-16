Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.86 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,498,000 after purchasing an additional 254,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,380,000 after purchasing an additional 94,523 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after buying an additional 445,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,830,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,147,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.85. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.