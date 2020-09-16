Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 423.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $93.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

