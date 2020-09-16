Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.15. 42,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,161,688. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna Inc has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $95.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.42.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $2,532,599.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 64,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $4,033,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 870,148 shares of company stock valued at $59,811,683. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

