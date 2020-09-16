Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,066,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 869,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

