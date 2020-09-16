Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 80.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,922 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $370,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.70. 4,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,179. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.38.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

