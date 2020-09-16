Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 338,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $819,492.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,922.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $396,479.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,124. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $167.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $184.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

