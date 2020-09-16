Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Cousins Properties worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 38.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 599,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 299.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,191,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 893,130 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at $2,922,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,616,000 after purchasing an additional 117,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

