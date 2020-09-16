Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,579 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,260,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,242,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 275.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 454,048 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,950.2% during the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 423,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 409,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 72.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 405,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.93. 1,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

