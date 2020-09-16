Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,623 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 22.9% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 87.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,529. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,010 shares of company stock worth $8,372,345. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

