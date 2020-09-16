Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Five Below worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,639,000 after acquiring an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,138 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,370,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,431,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,317,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,403 shares during the period.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below stock opened at $133.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $135.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

