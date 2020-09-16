Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,271 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 12.9% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $77.45.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

