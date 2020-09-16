Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,928,000 after buying an additional 312,486 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after acquiring an additional 466,009 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Qorvo by 50.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,374,000 after buying an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 899,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,439. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

