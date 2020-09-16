Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 684 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after acquiring an additional 355,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,046 shares of company stock valued at $23,182,822. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.95.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day moving average is $132.82. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

