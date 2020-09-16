Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,507 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,630,232. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,773. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

