Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 27,615 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of FTI Consulting worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6,874.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,528,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,266,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,373,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,816,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.31. 846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,078. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.70.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

